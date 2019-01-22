Madhya Pradesh: 4 of a family, including mother-daughter duo and 12-day-old baby girl found dead inside locked house

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four persons, including a middle-aged woman, her 11-year-old son, 20-year-old daughter and 12-day old granddaughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her son-in-law’s house in Mandideep town of Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The 40-year-old woman’s son-in-law who was found unconscious in the same house locked from inside has been hospitalized.

The incident came to light in the evening in the industrial town of Mandideep (around 25 km from Bhopal), when unable to see the house owner Sanju Bhuria (25), family members and relatives outside the house since morning, one of the neighbours Nitin Singh knocked repeatedly at the house’s door closed from inside, but failed to get any answers.

“The neighbour rang the Dial 100 emergency response service of state police, after which the cops swung into action. Unable to get any response from inside on knocking the door, the cops broke open the door,” Raisen district police superintendent Monica Shukla said.

Once inside the house, the cops spotted four persons, Deepalata (40), her son Akash (11), daughter Purnima (20) and Purnima’s 12-day-old daughter lying dead on two separate beds. The unconscious Sanju Bhuria (25), whose wife Purnima and infant daughter had already died, was rushed to hospital, where he is stated critical.

According to the SP Raisen, “primary probe revealed that a coal-powered earthen oven which is used as warmer during winters was simmering inside the room closed from inside, which suggested that the four deaths could well have happened due to suffocation from the smoke arising from the oven.”

“Also, preliminary medical examination of Sanju Bhuria at hospital didn’t reveal any possibility of any kind of poisoning, which further bolstered the primary theory of the four deaths having occurred due to suffocation. But, as froth was coming out of the mouth of the dead foursome, the actual reason can only be known after the autopsy of the four bodies,” said Shukla.

Sanju Bhuria, who works as an operator at a private company was blessed with the baby girl at Sultania Hospital in adjoining Bhopal on January 10. Since a month and half, Sanju’s mother-in-law Deeplata and brother-in-law Akash, hailing from Gondia district of Maharashtra, had been staying at the house for taking care of pregnant Purnima.