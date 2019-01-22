Home Nation

Maharashtra: Naxals kill three on suspicion of being police informers

The three deceased were suspected of being police informers, who helped security forces during the Gadchiroli encounter in which around 40 Naxals were killed in April last year.

Published: 22nd January 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By ANI

GADCHIROLI: Naxals killed three people on suspicion of them being police informers.

The bodies of the three deceased were recovered on Tuesday morning.

Along with the bodies of the deceased, the police found a banner at the site of the incident.

The three deceased were suspected of being police informers, who helped security forces during the Gadchiroli encounter in which around 40 Naxals were killed in April last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Naxal killings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp