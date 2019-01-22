Home Nation

Mayawati reiterates demand to ban EVMs, conduct polls with ballot paper

A cyber expert Syed Shuja had claimed in London on Monday that the 2014 general polls and assembly elections of various states were rigged through EVM hacking.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Finding credence to her complaints on alleged rigging in EVMs in the controversy erupted over it following the claims of a cyber expert in London,  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati on Tuesday reiterated her demand to the Election Commission of India to do away with machines and get back to ballot papers in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A cyber expert Syed Shuja had claimed in London on Monday that the 2014 general polls and assembly elections of various states were rigged through EVM hacking.

Demanding an immediate ban of EVMs, the BSP chief said: “The tactic of ‘Vote Hamara, Raj Tumhara’ won’t work anymore and this issue should be resolved immediately.” “To ensure fairness, upcoming elections should be conducted through ballot papers as they can be verified unlike the EVM. Taking into consideration the recent hacking controversy, EVMs should be banned till all the doubts are cleared,” the BSP chief added in her press note.

On Monday, the self-proclaimed cyber expert, identified as Syed Shuja, who is seeking political asylum in the US, claimed the 2014 elections were ‘rigged’ through the EVMs, which, he says, can be hacked. The Election Commission of India has denied the charge.

“Initially, it was the BSP which had highlighted the rigging of EVMs and loot of votes by the BJP. The issue was taken to the Supreme Court and it had taken its cognizance,” said the BSP chief. She added that gradually other political parties also realized the electoral fraud of the BJP.

Since the allegations of the cyber expert against the BJP were of serious nature, the ruling party could not be trusted with a fair probe, said Mayawati. She added that it was only Election Commission which could be expected to go into the root of the controversy.

TAGS
Mayawati EVM EVM rigging

