Pakistan forces attack Indian fishing boat; India lodges protest

India also asked Pakistani authorities to investigate the "heinous act" and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately, they said.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:53 PM

NEW DELHI: The Pakistani maritime agency fired on an Indian fishing boat with seven persons on board and sank it on January 17, following which India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident, official sources said Tuesday.

Six Indian fishermen on board the boat 'Sudama Puri' were rescued by Indian Coast Guard while one fisherman was missing after the incident which occurred 64 nautical miles south-west off Mitha Port in Gujarat, they said.

In a note verbale issued on January 19, India condemned in the strongest terms the "deplorable and unprofessional act" by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) of firing at a fishing vessel and later ramming and sinking it, the sources said.

"Such acts are in contravention of all international laws, conventions and the established humanitarian norms and practices," the communication read.

The incident took place at around 7 am on January 17, the sources said.

