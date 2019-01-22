PDA to project BSP supremo Mayawati as the next PM in the general elections

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) consisting recently formed Punjab Ekta Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), United Akali Dal, Lok Insaaf Party and Patiala's suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi has decided to project BSP supremo Mayawati as the next prime minister of the country in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira President of the Punjabi Ekta Party said, "The decision to project Mayawati as the next prime minister was accepted in principle in a meeting of the PDA held in Ludhiana today.’’ After the meeting, Khaira and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura chief of the Akali Dal (Taksali) said that the PDA would contest all the thirteen Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Rachpal Singh Raju, president of state unit of the BSP was also present in the meeting.

They said there was no discussion on the seat-sharing during the meeting as the main issue before them was to defeat the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance. Both the Akali Dal and the Congress have betrayed the interests of the state and looted the public and people of the state are not in a mood to pardon them, Brahmpura alleged.

Brahmpura said that Aam Aadmi Party will not be part of the PDA and senior leader of AAP and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann turned down an offer of joining the PDA." Mann replied to my proposal by saying that the AAP cannot be a member of that alliance where Khaira and Simaranjit Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party are there,’’ he said.

The PDA was constituted in December last year.