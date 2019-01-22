Home Nation

Probe cyber expert's EVM claims, Gopinath Munde's death, says Goa Congress

On Monday, a cyber expert, identified as Syed Shuja, addressing a press conference in London via Skype, had alleged that EVMs were hacked during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Congress Tuesday demanded an investigation into the death of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde after a cyber expert alleged that it was because the former was "aware" of Electronic Voting Machine manipulation.

On Monday, a cyber expert, identified as Syed Shuja, addressing a press conference in London via Skype, had alleged that EVMs were hacked during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and claimed Munde was "killed" because he was aware of the EVM hacking.

Munde died in a road accident in New Delhi weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, addressing a press conference here Tuesday, said, "The revelation indicates how elections can be manipulated.

The names of many BJP leaders and ministers are being discussed in the plot. We need to know who is the actual brain behind all this."

"This is a setback to the democratic set up of the country," he added.

The Election Commission of India has denied the cyber expert's claim and the latter himself gave no proof of his allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopinath Munde cyber expert Syed Shuja EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp