Probe cyber expert's EVM claims, Gopinath Munde's death, says Goa Congress

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Congress Tuesday demanded an investigation into the death of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde after a cyber expert alleged that it was because the former was "aware" of Electronic Voting Machine manipulation.

On Monday, a cyber expert, identified as Syed Shuja, addressing a press conference in London via Skype, had alleged that EVMs were hacked during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and claimed Munde was "killed" because he was aware of the EVM hacking.

Munde died in a road accident in New Delhi weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, addressing a press conference here Tuesday, said, "The revelation indicates how elections can be manipulated.

The names of many BJP leaders and ministers are being discussed in the plot. We need to know who is the actual brain behind all this."

"This is a setback to the democratic set up of the country," he added.

The Election Commission of India has denied the cyber expert's claim and the latter himself gave no proof of his allegations.