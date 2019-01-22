Rajasthan HC orders Robert Vadra to appear for quizzing in land probe

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday refused to grant relief to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra in a case related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of a plot of land in Bikaner’s Kolayat area in Western Rajasthan.

Turning down a plea from Skyline Hospitality Pvt Ltd — a company in which Robert and his mother are partners — for relief against questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the court ruled that all the firm’s partners will have to appear on February 12.

The single-judge bench, however, did extend the no-arrest order that has been issued in Robert’s name based on arguments by the counsel.

Firms linked with Vadra are accused of conniving with a section of state revenue department officials to grab government lands in the Kolayat region between 2007 and 2010.

The land is alleged to have been fraudulently allocated to non-existent “poor villagers” under the Rajasthan government’s rehabilitation scheme and was later bought by private firms, including Skylight, at throwaway prices. The company is further accused of purchasing the land from fake sellers.

In January 2015, the then BJP government had registered 18 FIRs in the case after the land department pointed out irregularities. The agency, however, is yet to name Vadra in any criminal case.

Reacting to Monday’s order, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “it is not related to the Lok Sabha elections. We have been complaining for the last few years on this issue. The high court’s decision proves that Robert Vadra has been involved in the scam. We hope that he will be soon found guilty...”

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson R C Chaudhary claimed that the case was a move to defame Vadra unnecessarily before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.