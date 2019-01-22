Srinagar diary

Home Nation

By Fayaz Wani
Hi-tech snow clearance machines
In view of the heavy snowfall this winter, authorities have procured heavy and light snow clearance machines such as snow sweepers, cutters, ploughs and mowers for effectively clearing snow and making the roads traffic worthy quickly. Two Norway-made dual-engine snow-sweepers have been pressed into service at the Srinagar airport to make the runway operational. The Railways is also operating a US-made snow cutter on its tracks in the Valley to clear snow.  These machines have considerably reduced the snow clearance time on the airport runway and rail tracks. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also started process to procure customized snow plough machines and snow mowers for snow clearance on roads and lanes in Srinagar.

JK imports GM Trout fish seed from Denmark
Jammu and Kashmir has imported Genetically Modified (GM) Rainbow Trout fish seed from Denmark to boost annual fish production in the state from 500 to 5,000 tonnes over the next five years. The seed would be reared to brood at a hatchery in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. It would later be distributed among fish farmers and other hatcheries of the department. Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Asghar Samoon said the State can now produce table size fishes of this variety within 12-14 months in comparison to 24 months earlier and it would  boost the production and revenue of farmers.  J&K is blessed with abundant fresh water resources, which is favorable for rainbow trout fish. 

Evening flights at Jammu airport
After failing to start night flights at the Srinagar airport despite the installation of specialised equipment, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to start evening flights from Jammu airport in the winter capital of the State. The AAI has conveyed to the J&K government that it was ready to handle the extended ‘watch hours’ operations at Jammu Airport.  The extension would enable flights to take off and land at the Jammu Airport during the late evening hours, thus increasing the number of flights moving in and out from Jammu.  Presently, the run way watch hours’ at the Airport are from 8 am to 5 pm.  The official said the extension will provide a much-needed boost to various sectors particularly tourism and pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. He said the state had been requesting the Central government, the Ministry of Defence and AAI to extend hours’ at both airports.

Uncovered manholes
Uncovered manholes at many places in Srinagar are posing a threat to the lives of people. These manholes can be spotted across the city in areas like Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Habba Kadal, Batamaloo and Jehangir Chowk.  Such uncovered manholes are hampering free movement of people there always remains a threat that a kid or adult can fall in these manholes. People said they have complained that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has failed to cover these manholes.  They said they have been apprising the authorities time and again but nothing has been done to cover these manholes to allow free movement of people.

