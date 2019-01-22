Home Nation

Tej Pratap invites Shatrughan Sinha to join RJD

'I am in BJP but before that, I am with the people of the country. Party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party,' Sinha said. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Shatrughan Sinha to join the RJD, saying that he remains in touch with the BJP leader.

"I talk to Shatrughan Sinha from time to time. I have also been to his place in Mumbai. I am still inviting him (to join RJD). He can join us at our Janta Darbar," Tej Pratap told reporters on being asked if Sinha would leave the BJP to join RJD. 

His statement came after Sinha criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing dais with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally organised by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday. 

"If speaking truth amounts to rebellion then, of course, I am a rebel," Sinha had said.

"I am in BJP but before that, I am with the people of the country. Party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap RJD BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp