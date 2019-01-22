Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh government bars mounted police in private functions

Mounted police units are those who patrol on horseback or camelback in certain areas. They are generally employed in crowd control because of their mobile mass and height advantage.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited mounted police in private occasions, strictly restricting them to government functions.

According to an order issued by the state government on January 21, mounted police will not be allowed in private functions such as weddings, birthday parties or any other private occasion.

ADG Bijay Kumar Maurya issued the order to SPs of various districts and ADGs of Police Academy in Moradabad and Sitapur, directing them to ensure that the order is in place in Uttar Pradesh.

Mounted police units are those who patrol on horseback or camelback in certain areas. They are generally employed in crowd control because of their mobile mass and height advantage.

Such units were increasingly seen during the British Rule in India.

Mounted police units are still used by Gujarat Police, Kolkata Police, Kerala Police and Karnataka Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mounted police Horseback police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp