Home Nation

Villagers refuse to move, Navi Mumbai airport may miss new deadline

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said that the deadline for first take-off from the airport is being renewed to mid-2020 from the earlier deadline of December 2019.

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is likely to miss its second deadline as people from four project-affected villages have declined to relocate.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said that the deadline for first take-off from the airport is being renewed to mid-2020 from the earlier deadline of December 2019.

However, affected people from four villages have refused to relocate citing inadequacies in infrastructure at the site chosen for relocation.

The state-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal agency for the first green-field international airport project in the country, had given January 15 as the deadline for relocation.

However, villagers from Kombadbhuje, Targhar, Ulwa and Ganeshpuri have defied the deadline.

Apart from basic amenities, the villagers have demanded demarcation of land plots to be allotted to as part of the compensation package. The CIDCO is not ready with it.

A total of 671 hectares of land from 10 villages is being acquired for the airport project.

The affected people were assured plots to build homes, choice of developer, money for construction of houses at the market rate apart from compensation in multiples of market rates for their existing properties. They were also offered rents for 18 months in advance for relocation.

However, the villagers said that most of the assurances have remained only on paper.

Discontinued air routes may resume

Five discontinued air routes in Maharashtra will be resumed under UDAN by February 13, officials said. Under the scheme, nine airports — Nashik, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Amravati, Gondiya — were selected. In all, 28 routes were to be started in the state.

But only six routes are currently operational. The government is planning to re-start the Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Jalgaon, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Solapur and Nashik-Pune routes. Services on these routes had failed to take off

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp