20 kg marijuana seized from IndiGo warehouse in Imphal

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Manipur Police allegedly recovered 20 kg of contraband ganja (marijuana) Tuesday from the air cargo warehouse of the budget carrier IndiGo in Imphal, the airline said.

IndiGo in a statement confirmed the development and said its staff "suspected" contraband items in a cargo consignment and informed the authorities.

The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in baggage inside the air cargo warehouse of the airline by the sleuths of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) of Manipur, the release said.

"On receiving information, a team of NAB seized 20 kg of contraband ganja on January 22 which were found concealed among vegetable baggage inside the air cargo warehouse of IndiGo at the Tulihal international airport in Imphal," the release said.

Following standard operating procedures, the authorities were informed and the consignment was submitted for further inspection, it added.

A case has been registered at NAB and investigation is going on, the official release said.