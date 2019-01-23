Home Nation

Local courts in Tripura and Assam send 61 Rohingya Muslims in to 14-day judicial custody

Local courts in Tripura and Assam on Tuesday sent 61 Rohingya Muslims, detained by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to 14-day judicial custody. 

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rohingya Muslims being taken to the court in Karimganj on Tuesday | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Local courts in Tripura and Assam on Tuesday sent 61 Rohingya Muslims, detained by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to 14-day judicial custody. 

Of those sent to custody, 31 were stranded in no man’s land beyond the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura for four days following a standoff between BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

The BSF took custody of the immigrants on Tuesday morning. Later, it handed them over to the police.

A spokesperson of the MEA said, “Government is aware of the presence of 31 persons originally from Rakhine State in Myanmar, currently at the Zero Line on the India-Bangladesh border. While their documentation and claims are being examined, necessary shelter, food and material are being provided to them by forces guarding the Indian border... We will work with our neighbours to handle such matters through mutual consultation.”

The 30 other immigrants were apprehended by the police during a routine frisking of vehicles at Churaibari area of Assam while they were travelling to Guwahati from Tripura capital Agartala in a bus.

After they were detained, the local police took them to Karimganj in Assam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp