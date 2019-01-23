Local courts in Tripura and Assam send 61 Rohingya Muslims in to 14-day judicial custody

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Local courts in Tripura and Assam on Tuesday sent 61 Rohingya Muslims, detained by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to 14-day judicial custody.

Of those sent to custody, 31 were stranded in no man’s land beyond the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura for four days following a standoff between BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

The BSF took custody of the immigrants on Tuesday morning. Later, it handed them over to the police.

A spokesperson of the MEA said, “Government is aware of the presence of 31 persons originally from Rakhine State in Myanmar, currently at the Zero Line on the India-Bangladesh border. While their documentation and claims are being examined, necessary shelter, food and material are being provided to them by forces guarding the Indian border... We will work with our neighbours to handle such matters through mutual consultation.”

The 30 other immigrants were apprehended by the police during a routine frisking of vehicles at Churaibari area of Assam while they were travelling to Guwahati from Tripura capital Agartala in a bus.

After they were detained, the local police took them to Karimganj in Assam.