Aparna Kumar becomes first women IPS to complete South Pole expedition, aims to conquer North pole 

Aparna has successfully reached the South Pole after covering 111 kilometres of walking on the snow. She also carried equipment weighing 35 Kilograms along with her.

Aparna Kumar, DIG, ITBP becomes the first woman IPS officer to reach South Pole.. (Photo: ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aparna Kumar, who become the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully complete the South Pole expedition, is now aiming to set her foot on the North Pole in April, to mark the achievement of conquering both the poles.

Speaking to ANI about her adventurous journey, Aparna said: "I started my journey from Union Glacier; there were seven other members in my team. It took us eight days to reach the South Pole covering 111 miles (178.6 km). We reached there on January 13."

Talking about the future plans, Aparna shared: "It was very difficult because you need to work, take care of the family and take out time. I trained regularly and sacrificed a lot of things which people take for granted. My next expedition will be for the North Pole, scheduled for April."

Aparna has successfully reached the South Pole after covering 111 kilometres of walking on the snow. She also carried equipment weighing 35 Kilograms along with her. She has already scaled the top six mountain peaks of the six continents of the globe.

She reached the South Pole on January 13 where she unfurled the National and ITBP flags.

The ITBP officials welcomed her at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on January 19. The women band of ITBP presented the welcome tunes and a bouquet to her.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also conveyed their appreciations to the officer.

Aparna is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, who has been posted at the Northern Frontier Headquarters of ITBP in Dehradun.

The ITBP has been credited with 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe, making a record.

The ITBP is a Central Armed Police Force which is primarily deployed to secure the icy Himalayan borders of the nation since its Inception in 1962. 

