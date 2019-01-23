Home Nation

Court rejects CBI's plea for extension of remand of two accused in Bihar shelter home case

The CBI produced Ramashankar Singh alias Master saheb and Vicky in the court of special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Judge R P Tiwari Tuesday who sent them to jail.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar

A file photot of police investigate the site where a rape victim was allegedly buried at a government shelter home in Muzaffarpur. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A special POCSO court here sent to jail two men, accused in the shelter home sex scandal case, after their five-day remand ended Tuesday.

The CBI produced Ramashankar Singh alias Master saheb and Vicky in the court of special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Judge R P Tiwari Tuesday who sent them to jail.

The CBI, which had taken the two accused on remand for interrogation on January 18, Tuesday sought an extension of their remand for further inquiry into the case but the special court rejected the plea.

The investigating agency gathered vital information from the two during the interrogation but refused to share any details at this stage, police sources said.

The CBI had on January 12 arrested Vicky, a close relative of Madhu alias Shaista Parveen, who was a key associate of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case.

While Ramashankar Singh alias Master Saheb, whose name was mentioned in the CBI charge sheet filed in December last year, surrendered in the POCSO Court on January 15.

The scandal had come to light in May last year when an FIR was lodged by the state Social Welfare Department based on the report of the social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences wherein sexual abuse of inmates at the "Balika Grih" was cited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp