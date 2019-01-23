Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India focusing on promoting domestic defence production

She also assured the Centre's full cooperation to realise Tamil Nadu's aspirations for greater industrialisation.

Published: 23rd January 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the Government was focusing on promoting domestic defence production to build capacities for catering to the need of the armed forces.

In this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of two defence corridors--one each in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Sitharaman said at present there are several manufacturers who send their components to various big vectors and platforms manufactured outside "Why is it that we won't be able to produce those very vectors and platforms in India? And that is one of the reasons-- that by announcing the corridor, we have invited quite a lot of manufacturers from abroad to come, choose the location where they want to establish their unit and start producing defence equipment," she added.

Sitharaman,who was addressing the Tamil Nadu government's second Global Investors' Meet (GIM) here, recalled that holding of the Defence Expo last year in Tamil Nadu marked the first time the event was held in the state.

Following that, a lot of industries evinced interest in undertaking defence related manufacturing in the state, she added.

She also assured the Centre's full cooperation to realise Tamil Nadu's aspirations for greater industrialisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said around 35 companies from Tamil Nadu,including MRF, had signed Transfer of Technology agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Besides, an aerospace and defence components manufacturing unit was being established in Coimbatore by LMW, he said, adding that "many more such projects are on the anvil."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Ministry domestic defence production defence corridors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp