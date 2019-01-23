Did Raman Singh vacate CM House following Bhupesh Baghel's jibe?

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: More than a month after the declaration of the Assembly election results, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh finally vacated his official residence — CM House in Civil Lines where he lived for 15 years.

Singh — under whose leadership the BJP fought the polls and who won the Rajnandgaon assembly seat — has been officially allotted another residence close to the CM House. Singh, however, couldn’t move as refurbishing work was underway.

The new residence was chosen keeping in mind the high-security cover he will continue to have. The house was earlier with the former DGP.

It is believed that Singh’s decision to shift to his personal house was apparently in reaction to the CM Bhupesh Baghel’s snide remark a couple of days ago. He said, “The BJP leaders, including Raman Singh, are asking me what the Congress government has done during the first 30 days in office. We have taken various decisions in the interest of the people. But Raman Singh should tell why he is not able to vacate the CM House even after 30 days.”

Singh, who has lived in the CM House since 2003 onwards, has shifted to his own house at Maulshri Vihar close to the VIP road in Raipur.

At present, Baghel is carrying out his official work from the state guest house ‘Pahuna’, which remains his temporary address, after he took charge as the chief minister.