Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme cover for Assam Rifles pensioners

Published: 23rd January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the grant of Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) membership to Assam Rifles Pensioners and their dependents on Tuesday.

The force till now was covered under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) scheme.

The move would cover some three lakh beneficiaries, including dependents in Assam and Nepal.

As per MHA records there are over 92,000 Assam Rifles pensioners, including about 27,000 retired personnel residing in Nepal.

However, Nepal residents will be subject to certain specific conditions.

CGHS services are available in 37 cities whereas the ECHS, which has 427 polyclinics, covers  347 districts spread across the country.

There is a proposal for constructing 102 new polyclinics which will spread the services to more areas.

