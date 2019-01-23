Home Nation

Electric 'shock': UP man mistakenly charged Rs 23 crore for consumption of 178 units electricity

By ANI

KANNAUJ (UP) In a peculiar turn of events, a man has received an electricity bill of Rs 23 crore after consuming a mere 178 units of electricity.

Worried about the huge amount charged for his electricity consumption, Abdul Basit, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, ran pillar to post to mitigate the problem.

The exact amount charged was Rs 23,67,71,524.

Speaking about the same, executive engineer Shadab Ahmed said payment will be sought only after the bill is rectified. 

"Due to some anomalies in reading such kinds of bills are being generated. It would be changed and meter reading will be taken again. Only after a bill is found correct, the consumer will be asked to pay for it," he said. 

