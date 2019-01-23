Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces. No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.