Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers during an encounter with militants at Sirnoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on 16 December 2018. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces. No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.

TAGS
Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir

