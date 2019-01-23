Home Nation

EVM hacking claim: EC lodges FIR against self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja

The EC asked the police to investigate the matter promptly for violation of certain sections of the IPC dealing with spreading rumour to cause public alarm and under other provisions of related laws.

Published: 23rd January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversies and political reactions over the authenticity of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission has written to the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR and to investigate the statement made by Syed Shuja, a self-proclaimed US-based cyber expert, claiming that the EVMs could be hacked. 

The EC asked the police to investigate the matter promptly for violation of certain sections of the IPC dealing with spreading a rumour to cause public alarm and under other provisions of related laws.

“Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the Commission that allegedly one Syed Shuja, on January 21 in London... claimed that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVM used in elections in India.

The act of Shuja is violative of IPC, particularly its Section 505(1)(b),” the EC said. 

The political slugfest over the ‘hackathon’ also heated up, with the BJP claiming the Congress had already started looking for an excuse for its impending loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

Questioning the presence of Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the London event, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “What was Sibal doing there? In what capacity was he present? My charge is that he was there to monitor the event for the Congress. It was a Congress-sponsored conspiracy designed to defame Indian democracy and the country’s Election Commission.” 

The BJP leader dismissed Sibal’s claim that he was present in his personal capacity, saying he was intelligent enough to know the implications of his being there.

Prasad claimed that Sibal was there by “deliberate design”. He claimed the Indian Journalists’ Association, which had organised the London event, is headed by Ashis Ray,  a committed Congressman. 

The Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) which designed and developed the EVMs, has said that Shuja has neither been on the company’s rolls as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs at ECIL.

