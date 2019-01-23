Home Nation

EVM hacking: Delhi Police files FIR based on ECs alligations

In its complaint, the poll panel had asked police to investigate the matter 'promptly' for violation of certain IPC sections dealing with spreading rumour to 'create fear' in the minds of people.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:06 PM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case based on a complaint filed by the Election Commission regarding allegations of hacking of EVMs and rigging of polls levelled by self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja, officials said Wednesday.

"Based on a complaint received from the Election Commission, an FIR has been registered under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (intent to cause fear or public mischief) at Parliament Street police station. Action will be taken as per the law," a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, the poll panel had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, asking it to register an FIR against Syed Shuja, who during a press conference in London on Monday, claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be hacked, and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.

In its complaint, the poll panel had asked police to investigate the matter "promptly" for violation of certain IPC sections dealing with spreading rumour to "create fear" in the minds of people.

TAGS
Delhi Police Election Commission EVM hacking

