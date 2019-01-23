Home Nation

EVMs are perfectly fine, it strengthened people's right to vote: Nitish

Amid raging debate over EVMs, which opposition leaders have been critical of, Kumar said he was not in agreement with the things said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during Lok Samvad a public interaction programme in Patna Monday Jan. 21 2019. ()

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday defended Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying it was "perfectly fine" and suggested that there will not be any problem if voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) are made available at every polling stations.

Amid raging debate over EVMs, which opposition leaders have been critical of, Kumar said he was not in agreement with the things said.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, which is among opposition parties who are criticising EVMs, Kumar asked "during whose time the EVM system was introduced?"

"My stand on the use of EVM is very clear. EVMs are perfectly fine. There will not be any problem if VVPAT is made available at every polling stations. I do not agree with things which are being said about EVM. In my view, EVM has strengthened people's right to vote," Kumar told reporters.

He was talking to reporters here after paying tributes to nationalist leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary in the state capital.

The incidents of bogus voting and booth capturing used to be witnessed during voting through ballot paper but things have improved with the introduction of EVMs and the system would further improve with the introduction of VVPAT, Kumar, who is also JD(U) national president, said.

Kumar said voters' slip must be distributed in every household beside taking the receiving from the families in which voters' slips have been distributed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar EVMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp