10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections challenged in Supreme Court

CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: Entrepreneur and political activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections among the general category in jobs and education.

The plea challenged the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019, which paved the way for granting reservation to poor general category candidates.

The petition has sought a quashing of the Bill saying that backwardness for the purpose of reservation cannot be defined by economic status alone.

“The constitutional amendment formally violated the law laid down by the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Indira Sawhney case and the principle that backwardness for the purposes of reservation cannot be defined on (the basis of ) economic status alone but must be rooted in social exclusion,” it said.

Referring to the 1992 nine-judge bench judgment, the plea said it was laid down that the overall reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent but the recent Bill has breached that, taking the limit to almost 60 per cent.

The plea further sought a stay on implementing the newly inserted Articles 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution which empower the government to grant quota to the poor of the general category candidates. The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs.

