GCF-Jabalpur employee summoned by CBI for probe into Dhanush long-range artillery gun making goes missing

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A junior works manager (JWM) at the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh, who was reportedly summoned by the CBI in connection with probe into alleged use of Chinese parts in the production of long-range artillery gun Dhanush (often dubbed as desi Bofors) has gone mysteriously missing since last five days.

The JWM identified as SC Khatua went missing from Jabalpur on January 17, after which his wife lodged a complaint in the matter at the Ghamapur police station of Jabalpur district (330 km from Bhopal) on January 18.

While the Jabalpur district police superintendent of police Amit Singh confirmed on Tuesday night that a case has been lodged into the mysterious disappearance of the GCF employee, the investigator officer in the case, Ghamapur police sub-inspector GC Choudhri said investigations into the matter based on traffic police CCTV camera grabs, have so far revealed that the missing JWM was last seen at around 8.55 am near a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the day he went missing.

“We’re also analyzing the call detail records of the missing JWM and the higher-ups at GCF-Jabalpur too have been informed by police about the development,” a senior police officer in Jabalpur told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

Importantly, on June 16, the CBI had sent a mail to the GCF general manager, summoning the JWM for questioning in connection with the probe into the highly sensitive case. According to sources close to the missing JWM’s family, he was tense as he had not got leave for going to CBI sleuths.

As per informed sources, CBI sleuths had visited the JWM’s house in Jabalpur just a week before he went missing and quizzed him about the supply chain for Dhanush manufacture.

In June 2017, the CBI had lodged a regular case against a Delhi-based company and unidentified employees of GCF-Jabalpur following information about Chinese parts being supplied and used in the manufacture of Dhanush – the indigenous long-range artillery gun also dubbed as desi-Bofors gun.