India shares with Pakistan coordinates of crossing point of the Kartarpur corridor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Tuesday shared with Pakistan the coordinates of the crossing point of the proposed Kartarpur corridor which will link Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has also proposed to Islamabad two set of dates, February 26 and March 7, for the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Delhi to discuss and finalise the modalities of the corridor.

Pakistan Monday said it shared a draft agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor with India and invited New Delhi to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalise the proposal.

Both sides are yet to finalise the modalities of travel of the Indian pilgrims to the Gurudwara.

The MEA said it has proposed two sets of dates for the visit by the Pakistani delegation here so that the Indian pilgrims can visit the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor at the "earliest".

"Pursuant to the decision taken by the government of India on November 22, 2018 to expeditiously realise the long-pending proposal to establish Kartarpur corridor, India has today shared the coordinates of the zero point (crossing point) of the corridor along the International Border with Pakistan," the MEA said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on November 26 last year laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district.

Two days later on November 28, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the corridor at Narowal, 125 km from Lahore.

The decision to build the corridor - from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the international border - was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22.

The corridor was a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.

Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.