J-K mulls proposal to equip public transport vehicles with GPS tracking

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to equip public transport vehicles with GPS tracking from the next financial year, a senior official has said.

He said the software that would be setup in the Transport Commissioner's office is being developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the initiative 'Suraksha Mitra' to track and give real-time data of the vehicles.

"The government is mulling a proposal to register public transport vehicles fitted with GPS system and panic buttons from April 1," Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon said, while addressing a meeting of officers here Tuesday evening.

The tamper-proof GPS system will have all the details of drivers along with their photographs, Samoon said.

He also stressed on speeding up the construction of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir and Transport Commissioners offices in Srinagar.

Regarding the modernisation of workshops of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) and State Motor Garages, Samoon directed upgradation of regional workshops in the state, besides installation of machinery and equipment.

He also called for conducting awareness programmes regarding safety and driving rules among transporters, drivers, conductors and students.

Samoon called for intensifying special drives to check Motor Vehicles Department violations by drivers on national highways, particularly in the Chenab valley.

He sought status of the initiative under which subsidy on the purchase of new vehicles will be given to private and public transport operators who own 15 to 20 years old vehicles.

Samoon also directed for early resolution of service issues of the Transport department, besides increasing the mobility of ground staff for enforcement of traffic rules.