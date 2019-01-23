Home Nation

Jharkhand: Two feared dead as 'illegal' coal mine caves in

Locals said that the accident took place when around 15-20 workers entered the mine through several holes that had been dug to extract coal illegally from the area.

coal mine, Jharkhand coal mine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: At least two people, engaged in illegal mining, allegedly died at Kapasara mines under Nirsa Police Station in Dhanbad.  Several others are still feared to be trapped after the mine caved in during the hours of Wednesday.

"One dead body has been recovered so far from the debris of the coal mine which caved in early in the morning on Wednesday," confirmed Dhanbad SP Kaushal Kisore. He, however, couldn't give the exact number of people trapped or killed under the debris. 

A rescue operation had been launched to extricate the trapped persons, he further said. "Exact casualty figures could be available only after the debris is removed," said the SP.

Locals said that the accident occurred when around 15-20 workers entered the mine through several holes that had been dug to illegally extract coal from the area. They claimed that at least two people have died, while casualty may rise with the time.

"The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Paswan and Kanto Rawani," said a local resident requesting anonymity.

