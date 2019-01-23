Home Nation

Nine, including minor, detained from two Maharashtra districts for alleged ISIS links

The arrests come after searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa, Moti Baug and Almas Colony areas in Thane's Mumbra township and in Aurangabad's Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and Damdi Mahal areas.

Published: 23rd January 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for terrorism.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested eight men and detained a minor boy from Thane and Aurangabad for allegedly planning terror attacks at "various places" after being inspired by banned outfit ISIS, police said Wednesday.

They were nabbed by ATS teams over the last two days, an ATS official said.

"These people had created a terrorist gang inspired by the ISIS and were planning attacks at various places," he said, but did not elaborate further.

"However, before the gang could carry out any terror activity, the Maharashtra ATS arrested them. The gang was collecting explosive material to carry out terror acts," he further said.

Among the nine apprehended, one is a minor, he added.

The ATS, acting on specific inputs, kept a watch on the nine suspects for several weeks and gathered relevant information about them before nabbing them, the official said.

The arrests followed searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa, Moti Baug and Almas Colony areas in Thane's Mumbra township and in Aurangabad's Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and Damdi Mahal areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

During the searches, the ATS sleuths seized certain chemicals, acid bottles, sharp knives, mobile phones, hard disks and some SIM cards from the group, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS Maharashtra Terror Arrests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp