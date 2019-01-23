Home Nation

Maharashtra government nod to Rs 100 crore Balasaheb Thackeray memorial

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the foundation ceremony of the memorial on Wednesday (January 23), Balasaheb’s birthday.

Published: 23rd January 2019

Late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: The Maharashtra state Cabinet sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of a memorial for late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the foundation ceremony of the memorial on Wednesday (January 23), Balasaheb’s birthday, and is also likely to be seen with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at a special screening of biopic ‘Thackeray’.

Cabinet Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who has reportedly been trying to broker peace between the two parties from the past few years, said that relations are normal and would remain so, as he emerged from the Cabinet meeting.

“Late Balasaheb Thackeray was not just a Shiv Sena leader. He was a leader of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. All of us, in fact all the political parties in Maharashtra, see him with a high regard. That’s why the state government has decided to grant Rs 100 crore for his memorial. The memorial will keep inspiring the youth of Maharashtra,” Mungantiwar added.

The memorial will come up in a sea-facing British-era bungalow, spanning around 11,500 sqm, in Dadar. 
The bungalow was being used as the official residence of Mumbai's Mayor till Monday and has been handed over to the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas' (trust) last year, clearing the decks for the memorial.

Indicating that chances of a BJP-Sena alliance before the LS polls have increased, Mungantiwar said the BJP has always been in favour of it.

