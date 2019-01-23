Man held in Uttar Pradesh for impersonating as PMO official

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as an official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) here Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested Naresh Rai from Jiamau locality here on Tuesday, it said.

The STF had received a complaint that Rai used to call bureaucrats posing as a PMO official and ask them to give contracts and jobs to some people, it said, adding that he used to take money for this. An SUV was also seized, the statement added.