Most awaited entry in Indian politics: Prashant Kishor on Priyanka's appointment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor Wednesday described the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress' general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East as "one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics".

ALSO READ: Priyanka very capable, happy that she will help me, says Rahul

Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

"One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi," Kishor said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, appointed Congress general secretary for UP East

He had worked with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as a poll strategist before joining the Janata Dal (United).

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi's appointment Congress' admission of Rahul Gandhi's failure, says BJP

Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.