Home Nation

Meghalaya: Navy resumes operation to retrieve trapped miner's body, not successful

Navy divers, who had suspended their operation on Sunday on the advice of the district administration, along with NDRF personnel, used remotely operated vehicles.

Published: 23rd January 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Indian Navy Tuesday resumed its operation to retrieve the decomposed body of one of the trapped miners detected inside a 370-feet deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district but failed to achieve success.

Navy divers, who had suspended their operation on Sunday on the advice of the district administration, along with NDRF personnel, used remotely operated vehicles.

After day-long efforts, they only managed to move the body a few metres from where it was left on Sunday and brought it near the bottom of the main shaft, officials said.

"The body has been pulled near the bottom of the main shaft. The process to bring the body to the top will take some more time due to the presence of some obstructions inside the mine," spokesperson of the operation R Susngi said.

Efforts to retrieve the body would continue Wednesday, he added.

ALSO READ | After Navy, Meghalaya suspends operation to retrieve dead miner's body

The Navy personnel had earlier managed to pull the body, seen 200 ft along the horizontally dug small hole, about half way to the bottom of the shaft.

But, it could not be brought out due to apprehension that further moving it could result in its disintegration, Susngi said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was briefed on the development at the site and he is constantly monitoring the situation, a senior home official said.

The district authorities are waiting for the family members of at least seven miners trapped inside to identify the retrieved body, he said.

At least 15 miners are trapped in the rat hole mine at Khlooryngksan area of the district since December 13 which has led to a multi-agency operation involving the Navy, the NDRF and leading firms in the country to join the efforts to rescue them in the longest such mission in the country.

Close on heels of Navy's Sunday decision, Conrad had on Monday suspended operations to retrieve the body to avoid disintegration of the decomposed corpse.

The Navy had also spotted several skeletons in the flooded mines.

Coal India Ltd, Odhisa Fire Service and the KSP continued dewatering the nearby abandoned mines and the total discharge of water since yesterday was 80.15 lakh litres, Susngi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Meghalaya miners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp