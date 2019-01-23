Piyush Goyal named Finance Minister nine days ahead of interim budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just nine days to go for the interim Budget, and Arun Jaitley’s health condition remaining critical, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday given additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs will be temporarily held by Piyush Goyal in addition to his existing portfolios”, an official statement said.

Further, Jaitley has been designated as a minister without a portfolio during the period of his indisposition, or until he is able to resume his work.

Jaitley underwent a surgery in New York on Tuesday, and has been advised at least two weeks rest, sources said. He has reportedly undergone tests for soft tissue cancer.

The BJP-led NDA government is scheduled to present its last Budget on February 1.