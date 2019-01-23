Home Nation

Politics over Swine Flu heats up in Rajasthan

Out of the 33 districts in the state, 31 are fighting the spread of the flu. In the first 20 days of January, 51 deaths have taken place and around 1,233 have been tested positive.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A swine flu patient (File| EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Swine Flu has reached epidemic proportions in Rajasthan and is also the latest challenge for the newly formed Ashok Gehlot government. 

Out of the 33 districts in the state, 31 are fighting the spread of the flu.

In the first 20 days of January, 51 deaths have taken place and around 1,233 have been tested positive. 

After Zika, Rajasthan has now become the number one state in the country when it comes to Swine Flu cases.

The issue took a political turn with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje attacking the Congress government over its “failure” to tackle the spread of the disease.

Gehlot’s home town Jodhpur has reported the maximum number of cases and 21 deaths.

Five deaths have been reported from Jaipur, three from Sikar, Nagaur, Udaipur and one death from Ajmer, Tonk, Pali, Jalore, Bikaner, Churu, Rajsamand and Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Pratapgarh. 

The BJP attacked the Congress and said that there is no facility for screening at railway stations and schools. 

Raje alleged that around 2,000 H1N1 cases have surfaced across the country and 1,175 of them were from Rajasthan. 

“Had the Congress-led government been alert, swine flu would not have claimed so many lives,” said Raje. 

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that of the 5,367 samples tested, 1,233 have come out positive. The government has started three special screening programmes and claimed that one lakh strong team is screening and distributing medicines. Each team has to survey 200 houses and create isolation wards in hospitals. Leaves of doctors have been cancelled.

In his counter-attack, Gehlot said that the numbers have gone up due to the previous BJP regime’s carelessness.

“BJP’s Mandalgarh MLA died of Swine Flu,” he said. Gehlot added his government is putting its best efforts to fight the flu.

“We have created labs here. Earlier, samples were sent to Pune or Delhi for testing.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp