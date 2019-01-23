Home Nation

President Kovind confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 26 children

Twenty-six children were awarded in the category Bal Shakti Puraskar under various fields like Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery.

President Kovind presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter / President of India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred “Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar” – the revamped award scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to 26 children, two individuals and three institutions.

The award was conferred to them at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi and other senior officers of the Ministry along with a sizeable number of children living in Child Care Institutions of the national capital attended the function.

The "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" is being given in two categories from now on.

Twenty-six children were awarded in the category Bal Shakti Puraskar (earlier known as National Child Award) under various fields like Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery.

The bravery award has been the latest addition of the Ministry to the scheme. Each award carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, book vouchers worth Rs. 10,000, a certificate and a citation. These children will participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26 this year.

Two individuals and three Institutions were awarded in the Category of Bal Kalyan Puraskar (earlier known as National Child Welfare Award). The award for individual consists of a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a medal, a citation and a certificate to each awardee. The award for institution consists of a prize of Rs. 5,00,000 each and a medal, a citation and a certificate.

The awardees were selected from a total of 900 applications received through a special portal created for the purpose. The winners were selected through a rigorous process of critical analysis by a committee comprising of experts from varied disciplines like Sociology, Psychology, Mathematics, Science, Art, Music, and Sports etc. The final selection was made by the National Selection Committee; under the chairpersonship of the Minister for Women and Child Development. 

ramnath kovind

