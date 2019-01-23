Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries big boost to Congress poll prospects: Kamal Nath

Nath said the party cadre will get a strong message from her appointment and it underlines the importance of Uttar Pradesh for the party.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi. | File Photo

By PTI

DAVOS: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said appointments of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries will give a big boost to the party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"This (Priyanka's appointment) was long overdue and was in offing for about six months. This will be a big boost for the party in a state as important as Uttar Pradesh," Nath told PTI in an interview.

Here to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Nath said the party cadre will get a strong message from her appointment and it underlines the importance of Uttar Pradesh for the party.

He also said Scindia's contribution will be key to the party's election preparations and he was sure that the young leader would do a wonderful job in his new role.

Congratulating the two leaders, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the party is fully geared to go into elections with a very strong level of optimism.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East and Scindia as general secretary for UP West.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath World Economic Forum Priyanka Gandhi Jyotiraditya Scindia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp