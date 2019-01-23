Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra an experienced leader: Ashok Chavan

In a significant move, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

Congress leader and the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan Wednesday hailed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics saying her appointment as an AICC general secretary augurs well for the party in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

She will take over her new assignment from the first week of February. Terming the development as a "heartening moment" for Congress workers, Chavan also welcomed appointment of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a good administrator and experienced leader," the former Maharashtra chif minister said while referring to her role in handling parliamentary constituencies of Raebarelli and Amethi over the last few years.

He said Priyanka's contribution was also instrumental in the Congress' successive victories in the two seats--the pocket-boroughs of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"We are happy Priyanka is given a wider responsibility in Uttar Pradesh politics. It is a heartening moment for all Congress workers. Under her able leadership, Congress will definitely register an outstanding victory in UP," he said.

