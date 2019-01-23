Home Nation

Priyanka very capable, happy that she will help me: Rahul

'I am very happy that my sister Priyanka will assist me in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, she is very capable,' Rahul said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Welcoming his sister's entry into active politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said he was "very happy" that Priyanka will assist him in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am very happy that my sister Priyanka will assist me in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, she is very capable," Rahul said.

He also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is a dynamic youth leader. His comments came hours after Priyanka became AICC general secretary and was made in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Scindia was given the charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

To a question, Rahul said, "We won't play on the backfoot, we will play on the front foot, be it Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh." On being kept out of the SP-BSP alliance, he said, "SP, BSP have formed alliance in Uttar Pradesh to defeat the BJP. I have no animosity against them. I have to take forward Congress ideology."

His remarks assume significance in the light of the Congress party's decision to go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul, however, said that he was ready to "cooperate" with these parties to defeat the BJP. The Congress president arrived here in the morning on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency. He would meet and discuss issues with people in his home constituency.

