Home Nation

Seven-year-old raped, killed in Pune army college campus; accused found hanging

Police also found the body of a 24-year-old suspect hanging from a tree on the campus, an officer said, adding that he might have committed suicide.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

PUNE: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in her house on the premises of the College of Military Engineering (CME) here in Maharashtra, police said Wednesday.

Police also found the body of a 24-year-old suspect hanging from a tree on the campus, an officer said, adding that he might have committed suicide.

Prima facie, the accused, whose name has been withheld by police, committed the crime after the girl's mother, a widow, spurned his marriage proposal.

The man and the mother of the victim work in the CME's mess as civil staff and live on the premises.

The incident came to light Tuesday evening when the woman found the girl in an unconsciouscondition when she returned home from work.

"She took the girl to a state-run hospital near the campus, where doctors informed her that the seven-year-old was sexually assaulted before being strangulated, and alerted police," the officer said.

During inquiry, the woman told the police the accused had proposed to marry her after her husband died some months ago, however, she rejected the offer.

The officer said the accused and the woman had a heated argument over the issue on Monday night, after which he threatened her of dire consequences.

"Since he was the prime suspect in the case, we started tracing his location. During the search, we found his body hanging from a tree on the CME premises," the officer added.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

CME is a premier technical and tactical training institution of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers which is situated at Dapodi on national highway 4, adjacent to the Khadki cantonment, a large Army base in Pune district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army college campus College of Military Engineering rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp