Home Nation

Punjab Democratic Alliance to project Mayawati as PM face for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Sukhpal Khaira

The PDA comprises the Akali Dal (Taksali), Punjabi Ekta Party, Lok Insaaf Party, United Akali Dal and Patiala's suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), a conglomerate of splinter groups of the Akali Dal and the AAP, would project BSP supremo Mayawati as the next prime minister of the country.

The decision to project Mayawati as the next PM was accepted in principle in a meeting of the PDA here on Tuesday, said Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Punjabi Ekta Party.

The PDA comprises the Akali Dal (Taksali), Punjabi Ekta Party, Lok Insaaf Party, United Akali Dal and Patiala's suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Rachpal Singh Raju, president of state unit of the BSP was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Khaira and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of the Akali Dal (Taksali) told media persons that the PDA would contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

However, they said there was no discussion on the seat-sharing during the meeting as the main issue before them was to defeat the Congress and the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

"Both the Akali Dal and the Congress have betrayed the interests of the state and looted the public money.

People of the state are not in a mood to pardon them, Brahmpura alleged.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Maan turned down an offer of joining the PDA.

"Maan replied to my proposal by saying that the AAP cannot be a member of that alliance where Khaira and Simaranjit Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party are there," Brahmpura said.

The PDA was constituted by rebel AAP and SAD leaders late last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati Sukhpal Khaira Punjab Democratic Alliance 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp