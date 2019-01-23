Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man held for killing printing press owner, dumping body in toilet

The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PALGARH: A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a 53-year-old man whose body parts were found flushed down the toilet of a building in Virar here, police said.

Addressing a news conference, DySP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between the deceased, Ganesh Kolhatkar (53), and the accused, Pintu Kisan Sharma (40).

Sharma used to invest in shares, while the victim was running a printing press in Mira Road, he said.

The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.

Sharma had taken a flat in the building on rent.

On January 15, the accused brought the victim to the flat, where a quarrel erupted between the two over the unpaid loan, he said.

During the verbal altercation, the accused pushed the victim following which he died, the DySP said.

The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, he said.

The body parts were recovered Tuesday, Bajbale said.

Sharma was arrested under after police checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the one taken on rent by him, he said.

He has been booked under IPC sections related to murder and causing the disappearance of evidence of offence, the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder body flushed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp