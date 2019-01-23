Home Nation

Rs 8 lakh income cap only requirement for EWS quota in Gujarat

However, the family of the beneficiary should be residing in the state from before 1978 to qualify for the quota benefits in government jobs and educational institutions, it said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government said Wednesday it will only consider Rs 8 lakh annual income cap and not take into account land and house ownership criteria for providing 10 per cent reservation to candidates from the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

This was decided by the state cabinet at its meeting here.

The state government will not consider aspects like how much agricultural land or how big a house a beneficiary's family holds for the qualification for the 10 per cent reservation as long as the beneficiary's family income is less than Rs 8 lakh a year, an official statement said here.

However, the family of the beneficiary should be residing in the state from before 1978 to qualify for the quota benefits in government jobs and educational institutions, it said.

ALSO READ: Gujarat implements 10 per cent EWS quota

"The Gujarat government reserves 33 per cent seats for women. Therefore, 33 per cent seats out of 10 per cent reserved for the economically weaker section candidates among general category will be reserved for women," the statement said.

The decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting and a notification regarding the same will be issued soon, it said.

"The government has decided to consider only one aspect of family income of less than Rs 8 lakh as the eligibility criterion for candidates from general category to qualify for the 10 per cent EWS quota," it said.

"Family income will mean incomes of the candidates' parents and their siblings. The income will include salaries, incomes from agriculture, businesses, etc.," the statement.

The Centre has set annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh along with criteria such as the family owning less than 5 acre farm land and having less than 1,000 sq feet house in a town or 100 sq yard house in notified municipal area for availing the EWS reservation benefits.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat was the first state to announce implementation of the 10 per cent EWS quota from January 14 soon after it became a law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat EWS General category

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp