Scrapping of age limit will have no impact on JEE-Main, Centre clarifies

The top half of the candidates who qualify in the JEE-Main are eligible for the JEE-Advanced, and compete for the about-14,000 IIT seats on offer.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s interim order lifting the upper age limit for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will have no bearing on the JEE-Main, one phase of which is due in April, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has said.

Government officials said there is a three-attempt limit on the JEE-Main, which is the first step to qualify for the JEE-Advanced, and that will continue. The JEE-Advanced is the entrance test for the prestigious IITs.

In an interim order issued on Monday in the case of one A Balasubramanian, the court directed the government and the National Testing Agency – which is conducting the JEE-Main this year – to let candidates above the age of 25 appear for the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced in 2019.

Officials, however, said the upper age limit was fixed only for JEE-Advanced and not for JEE-Main, which has a limit of three attempts – only in three consecutive years.

“As students over 25 are anyway sitting for JEE-Main technically, provided they follow the three-attempt norm, it will not lead to any changes in the registration process,” an official in the higher education department said.

The JEE-Main is being organised in two phases this year — one of which was held in January and its results have been declared.

Registrations for the second phase began on February 8.

