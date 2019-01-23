Home Nation

Standard green nod norms now for 25 sectors

The NDA government has relaxed several green norms to expedite clearance processes in the last five years.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to expedite the process of green clearance for infrastructure and construction projects, the Union Environment Ministry has come up with standardized environmental clearance (EC) conditions for airports, port, harbour, townships and area development projects. 

This comes after Environment Ministry came up with standard EC conditions for 25 industrial sectors like hydroelectric projects, industrial estates, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

The notification issued January 4 is seen as an effort to further relax norms for the sectors to expedite clearances of projects. Earlier, every project had to comply to specific conditions, keeping in mind the likely impact on the environment.   

According to the ministry, the notification will ensure expediting of green clearances without compromising laws.

“The standard environmental clearance conditions have been prepared for expediting the process of environment clearance without compromising environmental norms and the rigour of environmental impact assessment,” said the notification. 

The standard Environment Clearance conditions shall be considered by the concerned EAC (Expert Appraisals Committee) with due diligence while recommending the environment clearance. The EAC can modify and prescribe additional conditions based on the project-specific requirements. 

The NDA government has relaxed several green norms to expedite clearance processes in the last five years. An online project application and clearance process of projects has been launched to cut down on time needed by the Environment Ministry to accord project approval. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has notified the environment impact assessment notification, 2006 under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which regulates development and their expansion, modernization of 39 sectors/activities.

There are two categories of projects: Category ‘A’ projects are handled by the ministry and category ‘B’ projects are handled by state environment impact assessment authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp