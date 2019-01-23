Will soon take decision on implementation of 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections: Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday informed the House that the state government will soon take a decision to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections.

"The government of Rajasthan is going to take a decision very soon. We will implement 10 per cent reservation in the state," Gehlot said in his reply to the debate on the governor's address in the assembly.

He was referring to the Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament. It provides 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections.