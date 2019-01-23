Home Nation

Will try to end Kartarpur Corridor work before Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Singh was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a residential complex for security forces at Attari border.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Union government will “try to finish the work on Kartarpur Corridor before Pakistan does”. 

“The part of the Kartarpur corridor that lies in India will be completed soon. I reviewed the progress of the project today as I held a meeting with concerned officials. We have everybody’s support including that of the Punjab government and we have no complaints with anyone. We will try to complete it before Pakistan does so.”  

He also inaugurated a spectator gallery at the Attari border built at a cost of Rs 32 crore for providing a better view of the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony to visitors. The gallery, can accommodate 25,000 people at a time. 

