Home Nation

Work on for having an e-passport facility: Government

Over 290 passport centres have been opened in the country and the aim is to have such facilities in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Passport, Indian passport

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

VARANASI: The government has carried out elaborate liberalisation and simplification of the passport issuance process, and work is on for an e-passport facility, officials said Tuesday.

Speaking about the welfare of overseas Indians at the inauguration of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said passport and visa rules have been simplified and e-visa has made it much easier for them to travel.

ALSO READ: India ranks 65 in Global Passport Index, Singapore with the most powerful passport

"Our Embassies and Consulates are being connected to the Passport Seva Project worldwide. This will prepare a centralised system connected to the passport service for all of you. Now, one step ahead, work is also going on for issuing chip-based e-passport," Modi said.

Along with passports, the rules related to visas are also being simplified, he said.

Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa division at the Ministry of External Affairs, at a briefing, said passport seva has seen a revolution in the past few years.

Over 290 passport centres have been opened in the country and the aim is to have such facilities in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

"There has been an elaborate liberalisation and simplification of the passport seva," he said.

The whole world is moving towards e-passports and India has also decided to go for it, Mulay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
passport e-passport Indian government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp