Home Nation

Working on system for automatic listing of cases in four days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that if a matter cannot wait for four days, then lawyers can mention their petitions for urgent listing before the apex court registrar.

Published: 23rd January 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday said the Supreme Court is devising a mechanism to do away with the process of mentioning pleas and would ensure automatic listing of a fresh case for hearing within four days of the filing.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that if a matter cannot wait for four days, then lawyers can mention their petitions for urgent listing before the apex court registrar.

"We are working on a system in which a matter after filing automatically comes up for hearing within four days. If the matter can't wait for four days then you (lawyers) all can mention your case before the registrar for urgent listing. Then we will look into the petition. We are working on that system," the CJI said.

The remarks of CJI Gogoi came after a lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna, saying that it has been over three days but his case has not been listed.

A mentioning is a process in which a lawyer or a litigant seeking urgent hearing or relief in his case after filing the petition mentions the matter for listing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India.

On October 3, his first day in office as a Chief Justice of India, Justice Gogoi had made it clear that fresh parameters would be worked out for mentioning the matters for hearing of cases which require hearing on priority and urgent mentioning.

CJI Gogoi had then said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.

"We will work out the parameters, then we will see as to how mentioning will be done. If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand the (urgency)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi CJI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp