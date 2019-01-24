BJP leader Moushumi Chatterjee criticises woman anchor for wearing pants

By Online Desk

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee has courted controversy after chiding a female anchor for wearing pants at an event in Surat earlier this week.

"You should be careful about what you wear. You cannot wear such clothes at public events. If you have an issue, wear a saree or a salwar kameez. This is our culture. I'm telling you as a mother," Chatterjee who recently joined the BJP told her.

The actor was attending an event in Surat along with other BJP leaders.

The anchor reportedly refused to address media persons after the event.

Chatterjee, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully as the Congress candidate from Kolkata North East constituency, joined the BJP earlier this year on January 2.